Pope Francis Inspires Unity and Creativity at Portuguese Encounter School

Pope Francis Adds Personal Touch to Mural Symbolizing “Unity in Diversity”

(Vatican News Network) – On his second day in Portugal, Pope Francis met with the youth from the Portuguese Encounter School, where he personally added a stroke to a mural symbolizing “Unity in Diversity”. The meeting took place at the Scholas Occurrentes meeting place in Cascais, Portugal, where the Pope listened to the testimonies of three young individuals from different religious backgrounds.

The three youths who shared their experiences with the Pope were representatives of the Protestant evangelical, Catholic, and Muslim communities, highlighting the diversity and interfaith dialogue that Pope Francis promotes. The Pope was deeply moved by their stories and responded to each of them.

The venue where the meeting took place was adorned with murals on its sides and ceiling, resembling the Sistine Chapel. Pope Francis expressed his admiration for the artwork, exclaiming, “This is the ‘Sistine Chapel’ painted by you!” To commemorate the occasion, the Pope picked up a paintbrush, added his stroke to the mural, and proudly signed it.

The theme of the mural is “Chaos”, which symbolizes the chaotic nature of life and the universe. The Pope reflected on the importance of finding truth and beauty amidst the chaos, urging young people to unite and work towards creating a harmonious world that cares for one another despite the brokenness and divisions in society.

In addition to adding his touch to the mural, Pope Francis also gifted the students with oil-on-wood paintings depicting the theme of the Good Samaritan. Through this gesture, the Pope encouraged the youth not to shy away from getting involved in helping those in need. “You can keep your mind clean only when your hands are dirty,” the Pope remarked, emphasizing the importance of compassionate action.

The event concluded with a young woman’s performance of traditional Portuguese music, fado, a UNESCO World Heritage-listed art form. As she sang, Pope Francis visited the courtyard to bless the olive trees that had been planted by the youth, symbolizing growth and hope.

The Pope’s interaction with the youth and his contributions to the mural showcased his commitment to fostering unity, interfaith dialogue, and social harmony. The meeting left a lasting impact on the young participants, who were inspired by the Pope’s words and actions.

For more information, visit the official Vatican News Network website at www.vaticannews.cn.

