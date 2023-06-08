Pope Francis is in good condition after surgery on Wednesday for an intestinal obstruction

The press office of the Holy See has announced that the surgery Pope Francis underwent on Wednesday went well and that the pope is in good health.

Pope Francis was hospitalized on Wednesday at the Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome to be operated on for an intestinal obstruction caused by an incisional hernia, i.e. a hernia that forms over a scar resulting from a previous abdominal operation, and which had caused him symptoms of occlusion. The medical staff who are treating him said that the pope is now “in good general condition, alert and breathing spontaneously”. At the moment it is not known when he will be discharged.