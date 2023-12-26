Home » Pope Francis made a historic decision
On Monday, Pope Francis made a historic decision, namely that Roman Catholic priests can officiate blessings of same-sex couples, as long as these blessings are not part of the usual rituals or liturgies of the Church, informs Reuters citing the document published by the Doctrinal Office from the Vatican, writes Agerpres.

But it is specified that such blessings would not legitimize irregular situations, but would be a sign that God loves everyone. According to the new document, Catholic priests should decide on a case-by-case basis and “should not prevent or forbid the Church’s approach to people in any situation where they could seek God’s help through a simple blessing.”

The eight-page document entitled “On the pastoral significance of the blessing” explained specific situations. An 11-page section was called “Blessing couples in irregular situations and same-sex couples”, notes Reuters, quoted by Agerpres. The Catholic Church considers that same-sex attraction is not a sin, but homosexual acts are a sin.

