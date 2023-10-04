Pope Francis Opens Synod of Bishops, Calls for a Church of Blessing and Hospitality

Pope Francis Opens 16th Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops with Message of Blessing and Hospitality

On the morning of October 4, Pope Francis presided over the Eucharist in St. Peter’s Square, officially opening the 16th Ordinary Assembly of the Synod of Bishops. Coinciding with the feast of St. Francis of Assisi, the event saw the gathering of 490 priests and bishops, with 370 priests attending the synod. The ceremony was also attended by the new cardinals, members of the College of Cardinals, and 25,000 faithful.

In his homily during the Mass, Pope Francis emphasized the importance of seeing the world through the eyes of Jesus, who embodies blessing and hospitality. He reminded the participants that the purpose of the Synod was not to hold a parliamentary meeting or discuss a reform program, but to refocus the Church’s attention on God and become more compassionate towards humanity.

The Pope urged the Church to be a unifying force that embraces unity and fraternity, listens and dialogues, blesses and encourages people, and helps those who seek the Lord. He emphasized the need for a Church that is centered on God and takes risks with Jesus, in order to create a more inclusive and accepting community.

Addressing the cultural and pastoral challenges of today, Pope Francis stressed the importance of maintaining a kind and gentle attitude in our interactions and communicating without fear. He called for a Church that engages in dialogue and forms relationships with others, echoing the words of St. Paul VI, who described the Church as a “conversation.”

Pope Francis also invoked the legacy of St. Francis of Assisi, urging the Church not to become rigid or closed off from the world. Instead, he encouraged all Christians to imitate St. Francis’ humility, unity, prayer, and charity, as a way to restore the Church of Christ.

The Pope concluded by acknowledging the role of the Holy Spirit in the Synod, emphasizing its ability to create something new and surpass expectations. He called upon the faithful to open their hearts to the Holy Spirit, trust in Him, and walk with Him in joy.

The 16th Ordinary Assembly of the Synod of Bishops promises to be a place of grace and communion, as the Church seeks to address the challenges of the modern world and strengthen its mission to spread the Gospel. For more information about the Synod, visit www.vaticannews.cn.

