Pope Francis presides over Easter Eve vigil

Pope Francis presides over Easter Eve vigil

This year Easter will be celebrated on April 9. On the previous Holy Saturday night, Pope Francis will preside over the Resurrection Eve vigil in St. Peter’s Basilica. At that time, “Vatican Radio-Vatican News Network” will broadcast this grand ceremony live as in previous years.

(Vatican News Network) Brothers and sisters in the Lord, listeners and netizens! This year’s Easter will be celebrated on April 9th. “Vatican Radio-Vatican News Network” will broadcast live the Resurrection Eve Vigil presided over by Pope Francis. You are welcome to listen and watch.

On Holy Saturday, April 8, at 7:30 p.m. Rome time, the Pope will preside over a Resurrection Eve vigil in St. Peter’s Basilica. Please start listening and watching at 1:25 am Beijing time on April 8.

The wavelength and frequency of shortwave broadcasting are: 25.69 meters, 11670 kHz.

Please go to the Youtube Chinese channel of the Chinese website of “Vatican News Network” to watch the live broadcast of the ceremony. You can also log in to the Vatican News website to listen to the live broadcast in Chinese. The website is: www.vaticannews.va/zh or zht

Direct access: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e-hKzg4cf9k

Link URL: www.vaticannews.cn

