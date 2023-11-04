Pope Francis Presides Over Memorial Mass for Benedict XVI and Church Leaders, Emphasizing Mercy and Humility

Memorial Mass for Benedict XVI and Deceased Cardinals and Bishops Held by Pope Francis

In a solemn ceremony held in St. Peter’s Basilica, Pope Francis presided over a memorial mass to commemorate Benedict XVI and several cardinals and bishops who passed away nearly a year ago. The service, which took place on the morning of November 3, was a poignant tribute to honor the lives and contributions of these esteemed religious figures.

During his homily at the Mass, Pope Francis accentuated the themes of mercy and humility. He emphasized the significance of humble individuals, highlighting that they exemplify the notion that even the smallest and most unassuming among us is cherished by the Lord and is a pathway to the Kingdom of Heaven.

In his reflections on the Gospel of the day, which recounted the resurrection of the only son of a grieving widow, Pope Francis referred to a sentence from Benedict XVI’s first encyclical, “God Is Love.” The Pope drew attention to the words of Benedict XVI, who wrote that Jesus possessed “a heart that sees,” offering a profound insight into the divinity’s compassion and empathy towards human suffering.

The Pope further underscored Benedict XVI’s teachings, emphasizing the notion that faith is not merely an abstract concept or a set of moral principles but rather a living encounter with Jesus Christ. He recounted the episode in the Gospel where Jesus, moved by compassion, restored life to the widow’s son. Through this act, Jesus’ divine nature shone brightly, demonstrating his inherent capacity for empathy and healing.

The Pontiff stressed the importance of extending a compassionate gaze towards those who are mourning the loss of loved ones. Citing Jesus’ merciful response to the grieving widow, Pope Francis highlighted the style of God – one of closeness, mercy, and tenderness. Jesus did not deliver a lengthy sermon on death; instead, he offered solace with the simple words, “Stop crying,” consoling the bereaved mother. The Pope explained that these words carry the promise that tears will not endure forever, as God will ultimately abolish death and wipe away every tear.

Drawing attention to the protagonists of the Gospel passage, an only son and a widow, Pope Francis emphasized their status as the most isolated and forsaken individuals in society. He noted that, aside from God, they are unable to place their trust in anyone else. This circumstance makes them cherished by the Lord, rendering widows, orphans, and strangers as the closest and most beloved figures in His eyes.

The Pope concluded his sermon by advocating for humility as a fundamental Christian virtue. He urged believers to recognize their dependence on God and avoid relying solely on their own strength and plans. Humility allows individuals to open themselves up to God’s care and to place their trust wholly in Him. Pope Francis emphasized that God loves humility as it enables a deeper connection with humanity. He referred to Jesus’ words, stating, “Everyone who exalts himself will be humbled.”

The Pope concluded the mass by inviting everyone to offer prayers for the deceased cardinals and bishops, acknowledging their pastoral, compassionate, and humble hearts. He affirmed their unwavering devotion to the Lord as the core meaning of their lives.

