Pope Francis received seminarians and priests in Rome at the Vatican’s Paul VI Hall on Monday, October 24. The Pope spoke with them on many topics and encouraged them to be pastors of mercy close to the people of God.

Responding to specific acts of mercy, the Pope said it is necessary to learn body language that expresses closeness and tenderness, which also applies to preaching. The Pope spoke of three languages ​​that can show “a man’s maturity: the language of the intellect, the language of the heart and the language of the hands”. Pope reminds seminarians and priests to learn to express themselves in these three languages: “I think about what I feel and do; I feel what I think and do; and I do what I feel and think about “.

On the question of how those who live in the priesthood can keep the “smell of sheep”, the Pope replied that those who live in the priesthood, even when he is studying or working in church administration, must “keep in touch with the people, with the people, with the Connections of the People of God”. This is because it contains “the ointment of the people of God”: they are the flock that God has entrusted to us.

“If you stay away from the flock, you will become a theoretician, a good theologian, a good philosopher, a church administrator who does everything very well,” but you will lose the “smell” The ability to taste sheep”. So the Pope once again spoke about the four principles of “closeness” that he reminded priests repeatedly: closeness to God, closeness to the bishop, closeness to other priests and closeness to the people of God: “If you don’t get close to the people of God, you are not a good priest” .

“The priesthood is a sacred service to God, and the Eucharist is the highest service, a service to the community.” Those “priests who have climbed up and climbed high”, their goal is to get an errand for themselves. “A man who climbs to a high place ends up against his original intention. He is not a servant. He seeks his own interests and does nothing for others,” the Pope said.

The importance of spiritual guidance was also emphasized in the discussions between the Pope and the numerous seminarians and priests in front of him. The Pope said he preferred the term “spiritual companionship”. “Spiritual companionship” is not mandatory, but it facilitates the journey of spiritual life, and it is best to find a spiritual counselor other than one’s own confessor. The Pope explained that the priest who listens to the interpretation and the spiritual companion are two different roles. “You go to the priest to get the forgiveness of your sins, so you are prepared for your sins; you go to the spiritual master to tell him what is going on in your heart at this time, your spiritual ups and downs. Change, joy, anger, and the state of your heart.” The important thing is companionship, recognizing that you need companionship, to “clear things up,” recognizing that you need someone to help you understand your own mental emotions.

The Pope encouraged the seminarians and priests present to be open to the doubts of scholars and the anxiety of the public and university students, to listen to them, and to always remain positive, open and humble. “Being humble and having faith does not mean there is an answer to everything,” the Pope urged to always maintain a dialogue with science. In other words: “I don’t know how to explain this to you, but you should go to the scientists and find people who might be of help to you.”

In response to another question, the Pope described life as always in “continual imbalance”. The Pope explained that life is about moving forward in difficulty, that is: falling down, then getting up again and moving forward. The Pope encouraged not to be afraid of this persistent imbalance, but to discern the imbalance in daily life, because “in the imbalance there is the action of God, who invites you to do something and inspire the will to do good”. Once we “learn how to live in imbalance”, we enter into a “different equilibrium”, a “dynamic equilibrium” governed by God.

The Pope also spoke about the dangers of the Internet in today’s social life, and reminded seminarians and priests present to be wary of online pornography. It seduces many people, including monks. “It weakens the soul, from which the devil comes in and weakens the priest’s heart.”

Later, in response to a Ukrainian priest, the Pope said that the Church suffers like a mother in the face of war, because war destroys the children of the Mother Church. The Pope said the Church “must suffer, cry and pray, and she must support those who have lost their homes, maimed and bereaved…. The Church is the mother and her priority is to be close to those who are suffering”.

Faced with the current situation, the Pope reminds Christians not to take sides. “Indeed, we have to defend our country,” he said. “But we have to go further than this: a more universal love. The Mother Church must be close to all people, all victims.”

Finally, the Pope said to the young Ukrainian priest: “You, your compatriots have suffered a lot, and I know that I am close to you. But please pray for the aggressors, because they are victims like you. You cannot see the mutilation in their souls. But you have to pray and ask God to turn them around for the better and to come in peace.”

