Pope Francis received Ecuador’s head of state Lasso. Later, President Russo met with Cardinal Parolin and Archbishop Gallagher. The topics of discussion included: the protection of life, efforts to promote peace, respect for indigenous peoples, and protection of the environment.

(Vatican News Network)Pope Francis received Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso Mendoza at the Vatican Apostolic Building on January 21. Later, President Russo met with Cardinal Parolin, Secretary of State of the Holy See, and Archbishop Gallagher, Secretary of the Department of Relations with States and International Organizations of the Holy See State Council.

During the meeting of the Vatican State Council, the two sides expressed their appreciation for “the contribution of the Church in education, health care, the promotion of human and spiritual values, and in the field of charitable work,” according to a statement from the Vatican Press Office. In addition, the two sides also underlined “the importance of an honest and long-term dialogue between Church and State in order to address society’s major challenges”.

Also during this meeting, the two sides also “exchanged a wealth of views on the political and social situation in the region, focusing on efforts to promote development and peacemaking”. In addition, the two sides also discussed issues of common concern, such as: “Safety of life, care of children, reform of the prison system, respect for indigenous people and their culture, and protection of the environment.”

