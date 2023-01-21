Home World Pope Francis receives Ecuadorian President Lasso – Vatican News Vatican
World

Pope Francis receives Ecuadorian President Lasso – Vatican News Vatican

by admin

Pope Francis received Ecuador’s head of state Lasso. Later, President Russo met with Cardinal Parolin and Archbishop Gallagher. The topics of discussion included: the protection of life, efforts to promote peace, respect for indigenous peoples, and protection of the environment.

(Vatican News Network)Pope Francis received Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso Mendoza at the Vatican Apostolic Building on January 21. Later, President Russo met with Cardinal Parolin, Secretary of State of the Holy See, and Archbishop Gallagher, Secretary of the Department of Relations with States and International Organizations of the Holy See State Council.

During the meeting of the Vatican State Council, the two sides expressed their appreciation for “the contribution of the Church in education, health care, the promotion of human and spiritual values, and in the field of charitable work,” according to a statement from the Vatican Press Office. In addition, the two sides also underlined “the importance of an honest and long-term dialogue between Church and State in order to address society’s major challenges”.

Also during this meeting, the two sides also “exchanged a wealth of views on the political and social situation in the region, focusing on efforts to promote development and peacemaking”. In addition, the two sides also discussed issues of common concern, such as: “Safety of life, care of children, reform of the prison system, respect for indigenous people and their culture, and protection of the environment.”

Link URL: www.vaticannews.cn

See also  South Korea's daily increase in new crown diagnoses exceeds 53,000 cases, Australia predicts a new wave of epidemics will peak in early December

You may also like

Paris, a referendum to ban rental electric scooters

Pope invites heads of Vatican ministries to “personally”...

Climate change, Greenland the highest temperatures in 1,000...

Turkey, life sentence for activist Pinar Selek. The...

Hong Kong citizens: The haze of the epidemic...

Kenya, boat capsizes, at least 6 Italian tourists...

Former Italian Prime Minister Prodi talks about war:...

Kenya, boat capsizes with many Italian tourists. “The...

Harry versus William on TV: here is the...

Iran, the leader of the Sunni minority Molavi...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy