The two consuls of the Republic of San Marino held talks with Pope Francis for about 30 minutes, and then held a meeting in the State Council of the Holy See. Topics discussed included the conflict in Ukraine, relations with Europe and migration flows.

(Vatican News Network)On the morning of March 20, Pope Francis received Ms. Maria Luisa Berti and Manuel Ciavatta, Regents of the Republic of San Marino, in the Apostolic Building of the Vatican. They held a closed-door meeting for about 30 minutes. The two consuls then met with Cardinal Parolin, Secretary of State for the Holy See, and Mgr Mirosław Wachowski, Undersecretary for Relations with States and International Organizations.

During the “cordial talks”, the two parties underlined the “existing excellent relationship” between the Holy See and the Republic of San Marino, the announcement from the Holy See Press Room noted. The two sides discussed “issues in local society”, “the development of the conflict in Ukraine, relations with Europe, and migration flows”. The two sides also “expressed their willingness to strengthen cooperation in the field of multilateral diplomacy”.

At the moment of exchanging gifts, Pope Francis presented the San Marino Consul with two handmade ceramic art paintings and several papal documents. The Archon presented the Pope with a set of altar tablecloths made by the nuns of the San Marino Convent of San Chara and a silver portrait of Jesus created by contemporary artists.

Link URL: www.vaticannews.cn