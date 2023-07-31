Pope Francis Remembers Victims of Beirut Port Bombing and Calls for Justice

Title: Pope Francis Remembers Victims of Beirut Port Bombing, Calls for Justice and Truth

Date: August 2, 2023

(Vatican News Network) – Three years after the devastating explosion that shook the port of Beirut, Lebanon, Pope Francis led the faithful in reciting the Angelus on the 30th Sunday, offering his thoughts and prayers to the victims’ families and those still seeking truth and justice.

On August 4, 2020, Lebanon’s capital was rocked by a massive explosion in the port area, causing widespread destruction and claiming the lives of at least 220 people, injuring over 6,500, and leaving 300,000 people homeless. The incident sent shockwaves around the world and demonstrated the urgent need for answers and accountability.

Addressing the gathering of believers at the Vatican on Sunday, July 30, Pope Francis emphasized the significance of Lebanon as a nation and expressed his concern over the country’s ongoing complex crisis. He called for a solution that reflects the history and values of its people.

“Let us not forget that Lebanon is also a message,” the Pope said. “We follow with great concern the complex crisis that the country is going through, and we hope that, with the effort of all the political forces, it will find a solution that is commensurate with the history and values ​​of its people.”

In his prayers, Pope Francis specifically mentioned the hundreds of victims of the Beirut port bombing, their grieving families, and those who continue “in search of truth and justice.” The pontiff’s remembrance comes as the families of the victims prepare to hold a commemoration event this Friday, August 4.

The families have expressed their frustration and condemnation regarding the obstruction and suspension of the investigation into the bombing earlier this year, which began in February. They believe that justice and truth have been elusive in the aftermath of the tragedy, underscoring the urgency of finding answers and holding those responsible accountable.

As the world marks the dark anniversary of the Beirut port bombing, Pope Francis’ heartfelt prayers and acknowledgement of the victims serve as a reminder of the importance of solidarity and justice. The recollection of this tragic event emphasizes the need for continued efforts in pursuing truth and delivering justice for those affected by this devastating act of violence.

