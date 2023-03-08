Home World Pope Francis renews Council of Cardinals – Vatican News Vatican
(Vatican News Network)In view of the expiry of the term of the original Council of Cardinals, Pope Francis appointed members for the new Council of Nine: Cardinal Parolin, Secretary of State of the Holy See, Cardinal Fernando Vérgez Alzaga, President of the Vatican City State Government , Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo Besungu, Archbishop of Kinshasa, Cardinal Óscar A. Rodríguez Maradiaga, Archbishop of Mumbai, Cardinal Seán Patrick O’Malley, Archbishop of Boston, Cardinal O’Malley, Archbishop of Barcelona Cardinal Juan José Omella Omella, Cardinal Gérald Cyprien Lacroix, Archbishop of Quebec, Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, Archbishop of Luxembourg, and Cardinal Sérgio da Rocha, Archbishop of El Salvador .

The secretary of the new Council of Cardinals is Bishop Marco Mellino. Members of the new council will meet on the morning of April 24 at Casa Santa Marta. The most recent meeting of the Council of Cardinals was held in December last year, and the topics discussed at the meeting included the ongoing Continental Conference of the Synod of Bishops. The first meeting was held on October 1-3, 2013.

On September 28, 2013, Pope Francis established the Council of Cardinals with a letter to help him govern the universal church and to study the revision of the Apostolic Charter “The Good Shepherd” of the Holy See of Rome. The new Apostolic Constitution, “Proclaim the Gospel”, was promulgated on March 19 last year. The Council of Cardinals is “a further manifestation of the communion of the bishops and the dispersal of the Episcopal Conferences around the world, which can assist Peter’s pastoral ministry,” the pope wrote in his encyclical.

