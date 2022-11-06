The Pope’s plane landed at Rome’s Leonardo da Vinci International Airport at about 4:40 p.m., ending his visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain. Before leaving, the country’s king and members of the royal family, as well as the Grand Imam Taib of Azhar, bid farewell to the Pope.

(Vatican News Network) Pope Francis ended his pastoral visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain on November 6 and arrived at Rome’s Leonardo da Vinci International Airport at about 4:40 p.m. Rome time. This is Pope Francis’ 39th international trip, and the first of Peter’s heirs to visit the country.

The Pope left the Kingdom of Bahrain at 1:16 local time that afternoon from the Sakir Air Base in Awali. Previously, Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa, the crown prince, the prime minister, and other members of the royal family bid farewell to the Pope.

After the return plane took off, the Pope sent a telegram to the King of Bahrain, expressing again the hospitality he received during his visit to the country, and at the same time promising to pray for the King and everyone in the kingdom.

Pope Francis bids farewell to Kingdom of Bahrain

