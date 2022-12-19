In an interview with the Spanish “Abésai”, Pope Francis revealed that he had entrusted his resignation to Cardinal Bertone, then Secretary of State of the Holy See, when he took office as pope, clarifying that he was suffering from serious health conditions and long-term obstacles. He will resign from his post. Pope Paul VI did the same. In addition, the Pope also announced that within two years, a certain ministry of the Holy See will have a female minister.

(Vatican News Network)As early as 2013, when Pope Francis took office, he entrusted his resignation to Cardinal Bertone, then Secretary of State, in case “health factors prevent him from performing his duties”. Pope Francis personally revealed the news in an interview with the Spanish newspaper ABC, noting that Pope Paul VI had done the same. The full text of this interview was published on December 18. The Pope spoke to the newspaper’s editor-in-chief, Julián Quirós, and the newspaper’s Vatican correspondent, Javier Martínez-Brocal, on numerous issues concerning the current state of the Church and the world. For example, the Pope does not think that the war in Ukraine will end “quickly, because it is a world war”.

Pope Bergoglio himself revealed the existence of a resignation letter in an interview. “I signed my resignation a long time ago, when Cardinal Bertone was Secretary of State for the Holy See. I signed my resignation and told him: ‘In case my health prevents me from performing my duties, my resignation is at the Here. Keep it.’ I don’t know to whom Cardinal Bertone gave his resignation later, but I entrusted it to him as Secretary of State.” Pope Francis pointed out that Pope Paul VI did the same It did, and probably Pius XII did as well. “This is the first time I say this,” said Pope Bergoglio. “Maybe now someone will go and ask Cardinal Bertone to hand over this resignation. Cardinal Bertone must have given it to the new Secretary of State. I entrusted my resignation to him because he was the secretary of state at the time.”

In his conversation, the Pope naturally referred to the current conflict in Ukraine. The pope said he saw no signs of a “quick end” to the war, calling it a “world war” in which “many hands are already involved”.

Later, the Pope talked about the issue of “the nature of the church”, revealing that women may be allowed to hold high-level positions in the Holy See ministries. The pope assured that women will surely enter the top ranks, saying: “I already have a candidate in mind for a ministry of the Holy See whose leadership will be vacated in two years. For a Holy See ministry that can have lay ministers, There is no obstacle for women to lead.” At the same time, the Pope also clarified: “If it is a Holy See ministry of a sacramental nature, it must be presided over by a priest or a bishop.”

Speaking of his relationship with Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, Pope Francis called him a “holy” man with “a deep spiritual heritage”. The current pope reveals that he often visits the pope emeritus and is always enriched by his insightful insights: Benedict XVI “has a good sense of humor” and his thoughts are “clear and lively”, although he “speaks slowly, But keep up with the topic.” Pope Francis has expressed his admiration for Benedict XVI, but also said he has no intention of establishing a legal status as pope emeritus: “I feel that the Holy Spirit is not interested in me meddling in these matters.”

Regarding future visits, Pope Bergoglio said that a trip to Marseille to attend the Mediterranean Encounter (Mediterranean Encounter) is being planned. The pope explained that it was not a visit to France, since the priority of his pastoral visits are the smaller countries in Europe.

Asked about Catalonia, the pope said, “Each country has to figure out its own historical course to solve these problems, there is no single solution.”

As for the role that the Church must maintain in this situation, the Pope emphasized: “The Church must not be advocating for either party, but must accompany the people until they can find a final solution.” Along this line, the Pope Reiterates: “It is inappropriate for a priest to be involved in politics… A priest is a pastor, he must help people make good decisions and be with them. But a priest cannot be involved in politics. If a priest wants to be in politics, he has to leave the priesthood and become a priest. political figure.”

