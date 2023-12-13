Pope Francis spoke in an interview about Milei, the war in Ukraine and Gaza and revealed where he would like to be buried

At 86, Pope Francis Discloses Remarkable Death Request

Pope Francis has made an unexpected announcement, stating that he does not wish to be buried in the Vatican after his passing. The Pope, who will turn 87 on December 17, revealed in an interview with Mexican media N+ that he wants his remains to rest in the Basilica of Santa María Maggiore, located in Rome.

This decision marks the first time in almost a century that a pope has requested not to be buried in the Holy See. The last pontiff to rest in a location other than St. Peter’s Basilica is Leo XIII, who died in 1903 and was later transferred to the Basilica of St. John Lateran, the cathedral of the diocese of Rome.

As Pope Francis explained, he has already met with the person in charge of preparing the rites of his funeral and has “simplified them quite a bit.” He stated that the decision to be buried in the Basilica of Santa María Maggiore was driven by his “great devotion” to the location.

During the interview, Pope Francis also discussed his health, revealing that he has been dealing with severe bronchitis that led to several days of rest and forced him to cancel a trip to the COP28 climate summit. He asked the Catholic faithful for prayers, saying, “I need you to pray for my health.”

Expressing his concern over the ongoing wars in Ukraine and Gaza, Pope Francis called for peace and labeled war as “a defeat,” adding that “the only ones who win in war are the weapons manufacturers.”

The Pope also commented on the recent election of Javier Milei as the president of Argentina, calling for a distinction between what politicians say during electoral campaigns and their subsequent actions. He referred to a telephone conversation he had with Milei shortly after the election, which was described as “enjoyable” by Vatican News.

Pope Francis has once again revealed his compassionate and peace-driven nature through his words, showing his focus on prioritizing faith, unity, and progress.

Share this: Facebook

X

