After reciting the Angelus, the Pope indicated that the process of fellowship has yielded fruitful results and thus requires a period of maturity. Therefore, the 16th Ordinary Session of the Synod of Bishops will be held in two parts in October 2023 and October 2024.

(Vatican News Network) Pope Francis has in mind the process of fellowship with the Church, but reminds “not to be in a hurry”. This is what the Pope emphasized after leading the faithful gathered in St. Peter’s Square to recite the Angelus on October 16. He mentioned that, on October 10 last year, the 16th regular session of the Synod opened with the theme “The Church as One: Communion, Participation and Mission”, “since then the synod has been carried out in the local churches. The first stage is listening and discernment.”

The Pope pointed out that “this process of fellowship has yielded fruitful results” and that there needs to be a moment of maturity. “Therefore, in order to allow more time for discernment, I have decided that this Synod will be held in two sessions. The first session will be from 4 to 29 October 2023; the second session will be held in October 2024. I I believe this decision will help to understand the breadth of fellowship as a church, a spirit that we all live out as brothers and sisters witness to the joy of the Gospel.”

The secretariat of the Synod issued a notice on the same day, explaining that “Pope Francis on the Pontifical Constitution of Bishops in Communion” “provides this possibility” in item 3. This decision “arose out of the theme of the Synod, which, because of its breadth and importance, wanted to be the object of continued discernment, not only by the participants of the Synod, but also by the entire Church”. This is in line with the ongoing process of fellowship.

“The Synod is not an event, but a process, in which all the People of God are invited to walk together, in the direction that the Holy Spirit helps them to discern, to carry out the will of the Lord for his Church,” the proclamation stated. Therefore, this regular session of the Synod will also present a procedural dimension, reflecting ‘walking on the itinerary’, designed to facilitate a more mature reflection for the greater good of the Church.”

In addition, the Secretariat of the Synod also indicated that the next period would best be set for the holding of two sessions of the 16th Ordinary Synod of the Synod of Bishops, as well as an intermediate period. “This process of listening begins in 2021 with the local Church, that is, with the People of God around the Shepherd; it calls on the Episcopal Conferences and the Synods of the Eastern Catholic Church”.

“Since the local Church started the process of discernment, 112 of the 114 bishops’ conferences and all the Eastern Catholic Churches have been involved. Now, to continue the process of the continental phase, there will be a synod of bishops on the continents from January to March 2023. As the summit, the meeting will revisit the journey we have taken, starting from the documents of the continent stage, and continuing the process of listening and discerning according to the uniqueness of each region’s society and culture, so that we can complete the final step of this spiritual journey. .”

