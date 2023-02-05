Listen to the audio version of the article

Heartfelt appeal against the war by Pope Francis, returning on Sunday afternoon from Juba, the capital of South Sudan, to Rome. The war in Ukraine “is not the only war, I would like to do justice, Syria has been at war for 12-13 years, Yemen has been at war for 10 years, think of Myanmar”, “everywhere, in Latin America how many outbreaks of war there are. Yes, there are wars that are more important because of the noise they make» but «the whole world is at war, it is self-destructing, we have to think seriously, it is self-destructing, let’s stop in time, because a bomb calls for a bigger one, a bigger one, and the escalation you don’t know where you’ll end up». The Pope said it in the press conference on the flight from Juba to Rome.

“The sale of arms is the greatest plague”

«The theme of violence is a daily theme. We just saw it in South Sudan. It is painful to see how violence is provoked. One of the points is the sale of weapons. Archbishop Welby also said something about this. Arms sales: I think this is the biggest plague in the world. The deal … the sale of arms», Pope Francis underlined again.

Specifically, on the African situation, Francis said: behind the violence and wars in Africa “there are economic interests to exploit the land, the minerals, the riches. It is true that tribalism in Africa does not help, but dialogue between the different tribes is needed. Everyone has their own story, there are old enmities, different cultures». «But it is also true that the struggle between the tribes is provoked by the sale of arms and then war is exploited. This is diabolical. I can’t get another word.”

«Open to meet Putin and Zelensky»

On the possibility of an intervention with the leaders of Ukraine and Russia, Francis said thus, answering a question from journalists: “I am open to meeting both presidents, that of Ukraine and that of Russia, I am open to the ‘encounter. If I didn’t go to Kiev it was because it was not possible to go to Moscow at that time – recalls the Pontiff -, but I was having a dialogue, indeed on the second day of the war I went to the Russian embassy to say that I wanted to go to Moscow to talk to Putin , as long as there was a small window to negotiate. Then Minister Lavrov replied that he thought well but said ‘let’s see later’ ».

“Condemning homosexuals is a sin”

Francis also returned to the theme of homosexuality, emphasizing that “condemning” these people “is a sin”. “People with a homosexual tendency are children of God, God loves them, God accompanies them”. «I’m not talking about groups but about people», «lobbies are something else, I’m talking about people».