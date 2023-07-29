Pope Francis to Attend Mediterranean Regional Conference in Marseille for Ecumenical and Religious Dialogue

Pope Francis to Attend Mediterranean Regional Conference in Marseille

VATICAN CITY – Pope Francis will be attending the Mediterranean Regional Conference in Marseille, France, from September 22 to 23. The conference aims to foster ecumenical and religious dialogue activities and create a space of solidarity and care for creation.

Organized by 30 countries in the Mediterranean region, the Rencontres Méditerranéennes (Mediterranean Regional Conference) brings together youth, leaders, associations, and movements of all religions in the area. It is an opportunity for participants to come together and address important issues facing the region.

The Pope’s itinerary for September 22 begins with his departure from Rome Leonardo da Vinci Airport at 2:35 p.m. He is expected to land at Marseille International Airport at 4:15 p.m., where he will be greeted by French President Emmanuel Macron. From there, the Pope will proceed to the Notre Dame de la Garde basilica to meet with the clergy of the diocese. At 6 p.m., he will join the leaders of major religions at a monument dedicated to sailors and migrants lost at sea to offer prayers and deliver a speech.

On the second day of the conference, September 23, Pope Francis will start by meeting a few financially strapped individuals in private at the Archbishop’s Palace of Marseille. At 10 a.m., an important moment of the trip, the Pope will attend the closing ceremony of the Mediterranean Conference at the Palais du Pharo and deliver a speech to the audience. Later, at around 11:30 a.m., he is scheduled to have a meeting with the French president at the same venue. The day will conclude with the Pope presiding over Mass at the Velodrome Stadium in Marseille at 4:15 p.m.

The farewell ceremony for Pope Francis will take place at Marseille Airport at 6:45 p.m. His special plane is expected to depart at 7:15 p.m. and arrive at Rome’s Leonardo da Vinci Airport at 8:50 p.m.

The Mediterranean Regional Conference is an important opportunity for religious leaders and representatives from various countries to engage in fruitful discussions and work towards greater solidarity. The participation of Pope Francis highlights the importance of dialogue and collaboration in finding solutions to challenges faced by the Mediterranean region.

For more information about the conference and updates on the Pope’s visit, visit the official website: www.vaticannews.cn.

