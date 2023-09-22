Pope Francis to Attend Mediterranean Regional Conference in Marseille to Address Migration Crisis

Pope Francis to Attend Closing Event of “Mediterranean Regional Conference” in Marseille, Focuses on European Unity and Action on Migration

(Cardinal Parolin, Secretary of State of the Holy See, explained to the Vatican media the significance of Pope Francis’s trip to Marseille to attend the closing event of the “Mediterranean Regional Conference”: to promote a spirit of unity and concrete action among European countries on the issue of migration.)

In preparation for his attendance at the closing events of the “Mediterranean Regional Conference” in Marseille on September 22 and 23, Pope Francis seeks to address the urgent need for European countries to reach a consensus on the Convention on Migration and Refugees. Cardinal Parolin, the Secretary of State of the Holy See, emphasized the importance of shared responsibility among European nations and urged them to move beyond mere rhetoric and animosity towards practical solutions.

During the conference, the Pope will meet with Catholic bishops from 30 countries in the region, as well as mayors and young people. The conference aims to foster unity among different regions, peoples, histories, and religions in the shared pursuit of the common good. Pope Francis believes that addressing the issue of migration requires a collective effort, with a focus on solidarity and action, rather than the pursuit of individual interests.

One of the challenges that arise in the context of hospitality, dialogue, and peace is the difficulty in recognizing the faces of those in need. Cardinal Parolin stresses the importance of genuine dialogue as a means of finding common solutions, rather than emphasizing numbers over faces. He cautions against reducing the issue of migration to theoretical debates or mere propaganda, urging a shift towards practical measures and unified action.

When considering the factors leading to migration, such as war, poverty, and violence, it is crucial to hold those responsible accountable for their actions. Cardinal Parolin highlights the need for individual and collective responsibility in decision-making, both in personal and political spheres. He advocates for positive policies, investments, and social projects that strive to build a culture of love and a society of brotherhood, offering people the opportunity to live in peace, safety, and prosperity.

The recent surge in migrants arriving on Italian shores, particularly on the island of Lampedusa, has presented challenges for the local residents, who have shown great hospitality towards immigrants. However, they have called for support from the government and the international community to address the growing numbers. Cardinal Parolin acknowledges the importance of every act of kindness, emphasizing that Christ is present in efforts to care for the vulnerable. Nonetheless, he highlights the need for solidarity and mutual assistance from both the country and the international community to support those working to help immigrants and refugees.

With the Pope’s attendance at the closing event of the “Mediterranean Regional Conference,” he aims to promote unity among European countries and encourage concrete action on the issue of migration. By emphasizing shared responsibility, dialogue, and practical measures, Pope Francis hopes to inspire a collaborative effort to address the challenges posed by migration and work towards a better environment of acceptance, peace, and stability.

