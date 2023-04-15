Pope Francis to award 2023 “Paul VI International Prize” – Vatican News Vatican

The Paul VI Society, promoted by the cause of Christian education in Brescia, Italy, announces that on May 29 it will present the “Paul VI International Prize”, after several years of suspension. On April 19, the names of the winners will be announced at a press conference.

The institution promoting the award, the Paul VI Society of Brescia in northern Italy, said in a statement that “after a suspension of several years, the award ceremony is now relaunched to recognize excellence in the fields of different cultures and the promotion of human coexistence. illustrious personalities who, in different ways, bear witness to the vitality of Paul VI’s spiritual legacy”.

The Paul VI Society was founded at the initiative of Christian education in Brescia after the death of Pope Montini as a center for research on the life, works and teachings of Pope Montini-Paul VI.

Among past laureates are Hans Urs von Balthasar for his contributions to theological studies, Olivier Messiaen for his contributions to music, and Kuhlmann for his efforts in ecumenism. Oscar Cullmann, Paul Ricoeur for his contributions in philosophy, and the classic collection Sources Chrétiennes (Sources Chrétiennes) in the field of education.

