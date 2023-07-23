Pope Francis to Pass on WYD Pilgrimage Cross: Elder and Youth Representatives Unite

Elders Pass on Testimony of World Youth Day to Young People in Pilgrimage Handover Ceremony

(Vatican News Network) – On July 23, during the Mass presided over by Pope Francis, a significant handover ceremony will take place as representatives of elders from the five continents pass on the World Youth Day (WYD) pilgrimage cross to young people also from the five continents who are participating in the WYD.

The gesture aims to provide the ideal platform for the elders to transmit their testimony of the WYD to the younger generation, encouraging them to carry on the tradition and message of this global event. This momentous event will occur at St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican on Sunday.

Among the elders chosen to participate in this symbolic act is Sister Martin de Porres, an 82-year-old Indian nun from the Missionaries of Charity. Sister Martin resides in the Convent of Rome where she prays daily with the Pope for the success of the World Youth Day in Lisbon. Another elder is Gebremeskel, a 76-year-old member of the Eritrean Catholic community in Rome, who has been living in Italy for the past fifty years. América, a 70-year-old Peruvian residing in Rome for 23 years, represents Latin America. Despite living alone, she has a wide circle of friends and considers them her family. Representing Italy is Michele, a 67-year-old member of the Italian Catholic Church and a native of Rome, who has two grandchildren. Philippa, an 81-year-old Australian grandmother with four grandchildren, represents Australia.

On the other hand, the young representatives who will receive the cross from the elders include Ambrose, a 27-year-old Ugandan who is the youngest among his eight siblings. Ambrose is a member of the Congregation of Pious Workers Rural Catechists and will travel to Lisbon with his fellow brethren for the WYD. Another representative is Koe, a 22-year-old Australian with Filipino roots, who has been on a pilgrimage to Portugal with the Australian youth pastoral group. Aleesha, a 22-year-old Indian woman studying in Bologna, Italy, will participate in the WYD with 25 Indian Catholics. Mateja, a 29-year-old Croatian, and Fabiola, a 27-year-old Mexican, both volunteer at the center of San Lorenzo in Rome, where the World Youth Day Cross is kept and thousands of pilgrims from all over the world visit.

The handover ceremony of the WYD pilgrimage cross will undoubtedly be a deeply meaningful and impactful event, emphasizing the intergenerational unity and continuity of faith. It is a moment that showcases the collective commitment and dedication of individuals from different continents to the core values and teachings of the Catholic Church.

