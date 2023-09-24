Pope Francis Urges Good Immigration Management, Condemns Euthanasia, and Addresses Ukraine Crisis in Press Conference

Pope Francis Stresses Importance of Good Immigration Management and Expresses His Views on Euthanasia and Ukraine Crisis

Pope Francis recently concluded his visit to Marseille, France and returned to Rome. During his in-flight press conference, the Pope addressed three significant topics – immigration, euthanasia, and the crisis in Ukraine.

Highlighting the city of Marseille, Pope Francis emphasized its multicultural nature and its message of acceptance and respect for all cultures. He described Marseille as a port of immigration, where diverse communities coexist in a culture of mutual help. The Pope expressed his belief that this serves as a valuable message to Europe, a continent grappling with immigration-related challenges.

Immigration was a key area of focus for Pope Francis, as he stressed the importance of good immigration management. He acknowledged that previous inattention towards the issue has resulted in a better understanding of its complexities today. The Pope referenced former German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s perspective on mitigating immigration issues by addressing the root causes and improving living standards in Africa. Pope Francis reiterated the need to receive, accompany, promote, and integrate immigrants, cautioning against sending them back and subjecting them to exploitation by human traffickers. Additionally, he emphasized the benefits of well-guided migration, highlighting that Europe also requires labor.

In regards to euthanasia, Pope Francis expressed his firm stance that life should not be played with. He asserted that euthanasia is not solely a matter of faith, but also one concerning human nature. The Pope criticized the concept of “humane euthanasia” and highlighted the underlying “ugly empathy” behind it. Referencing Robert Benson’s book “The Lord of the World,” which portrays a future world devoid of differences and suffering through selective reproduction and euthanasia, the Pope warned against the colonization of ideologies that destroy human life. He lamented the disregard for the value of the elderly’s lives, emphasizing the importance of intergenerational relationships and the wealth they offer to humanity.

Addressing the crisis in Ukraine, Pope Francis acknowledged feeling frustrated despite efforts made by the Vatican Council of State to resolve the issue. He expressed concern about the impact of the arms trade on Ukraine, quoting an economist who described arms factories as “factories of death.” The Pope referred to the Ukrainian people as a martyred nation and stressed the importance of offering realistic solutions to their problems, emphasizing that their suffering should not be trivialized or made light of.

The Pope’s insights and perspectives on immigration management, euthanasia, and the crisis in Ukraine highlight his commitment to advocating for the inherent value of human life and fostering compassionate and inclusive societies.

To access further information, please visit the Vatican News Network website at www.vaticannews.cn.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

