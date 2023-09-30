Pope Francis Urges Society to Combat Food Waste and Hunger in Letter to FAO

Pope Francis Addresses Urgent Need to Address Food Waste and Hunger on International Day for Awareness of Food Loss and Waste

On the occasion of the International Day for Awareness of Food Loss and Waste, Pope Francis sent a letter to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, emphasizing the severity of food waste and its implications for society. In the letter, the Pope stated that food waste is not only a consequence of a prevalent throwaway culture but also an offense to the poor.

Highlighting the urgency of the issue, Pope Francis drew attention to a conference attended by individuals who rely on discarded food picked up from garbage dumps. He emphasized the need for people of goodwill to acknowledge the gravity of food waste and treat food with respect rather than as a mere commodity. The Pope recognized that young people are increasingly demanding action to combat the devastating impact of food loss and waste on the world and the planet, emphasizing that their voices must be heard.

Pope Francis also drew attention to the interconnectedness of food waste and the tragedy of hunger. He noted that both stem from the same root cause – a mainstream culture that fails to recognize the value of food and treats it solely as a commodity. This culture is marked by widespread indifference towards those in need and a neglect of care for the environment, resulting in far-reaching consequences.

The Pope criticized these attitudes as manifestations of human selfishness, causing irresponsible consumption on one hand and apathy towards those lacking the necessities of life on the other. He argued that such selfishness has become the prevailing logic of profit supremacy, undermining social relations and exacerbating the plight of the impoverished.

In light of these concerns, Pope Francis called for a fundamental shift in perspective, urging individuals and society as a whole to reject the economic lens of greed and profit. The Pope stressed the need to recognize the sacred nature of food, as it is essential for fulfilling every person’s basic right to survival and living a dignified life. He emphasized that the sanctity of food is rooted in the sacred value of every human being, which is recognized by various traditions, cultures, and religions.

Refuting the notion that food shortages are solely caused by population growth, Pope Francis pointed out that the real reason for hunger’s prevalence is the lack of political will to redistribute the Earth’s resources equitably. He rejected the notion that there is not enough to go around, emphasizing that food waste is an extremely serious form of waste that demonstrates a dismissive arrogance towards the labor, transportation, and energy costs invested in food production. Throwing away food not only disregards these sacrifices but also disregards the plight of the poor.

To combat food loss and waste effectively, the Pope stressed the need for both investment and willpower. He called for a shift from mere verbal declarations to far-sighted and far-reaching decision-making. Additionally, he highlighted the importance of reinforcing the idea that wasting food is tantamount to offending the poor, citing the teachings of Saint Paul to support this notion.

In conclusion, Pope Francis reminded the global community that everyone belongs to one human family. He emphasized that those who go to bed hungry are our brothers and sisters, and it is our duty of justice and obligation of fraternal solidarity to share what we have with them. The Pope expressed his prayers for the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the United Nations agency responsible for combating hunger, and called on all nations to care for and support one another in a harmonious and generous manner.

