Pope Francis Urges Young People to Trust in God’s Will and Build a Better World at Međugorje International Youth Festival

Title: Pope Francis Encourages Youth to Trust in God’s Will at Medjugorje Youth Festival

Date: [Current Date]

In a heartfelt message addressed to the young participants of the 2023 Međugorje International Youth Festival, Pope Francis emphasized the importance of trusting in God’s will and responding positively to his grace in order to build a better world. The annual festival, held from 26 to 30 July in the village of Medjugorje, Bosnia, brought together young people from across the globe to pray, reflect, and deepen their faith.

Through a letter sent to all attendees, Pope Francis urged the youth to open their hearts to God’s plan. “God has a plan of love for each of you, do not be afraid of his will, but trust fully in his grace,” the Pope expressed. He reassured them that God’s will is not meant to be feared, but embraced as a pathway to true happiness.

Highlighting the exemplary faith of the Virgin Mary, Pope Francis emphasized her unwavering commitment to fulfilling God’s will. “The moment she accepted the angel’s word, she became a disciple and mother of the Son. From that moment on, her whole life was a continuous response to God’s will,” the pontiff explained.

Furthermore, the Pope acknowledged the challenges and difficulties that young people may face in understanding God’s will. However, he emphasized that there is no better will than that of the Father, which is a divine plan of love aimed at the establishment of His kingdom and the ultimate fulfillment of our perfect happiness. Pope Francis reinforced the notion that God’s unconditional love encompasses and understands the deepest desires of each individual.

Addressing the youth directly, the Pope encouraged them to respond generously to God’s love by bravely and unconditionally saying “yes” to His will, especially during this integral period of their lives. He emphasized the importance of actively building a strong foundation in collaboration with the Lord, as the choices made in youth will inevitably shape their future careers and society as a whole.

Finally, Pope Francis concluded his message by urging the young participants to become passionate missionaries of the new evangelization. He called upon them to bring the joy of Christ to those who are suffering or in search of it. By allowing God’s grace to work within them and remaining committed to their daily responsibilities, the Pope assured the youth that they would make a significant positive impact on the world around them.

For more information about the Medjugorje International Youth Festival and Pope Francis’ message, please visit the official Vatican News Network website at www.vaticannews.cn.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

