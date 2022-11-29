Home World Pope Francis: Violence kills the future – Vatican News
Pope Francis: Violence kills the future – Vatican News

After reciting the Angelus, the Pope expressed concern over conflict and violence in Palestine and Israel, where two attacks took place on 23 November. The Pope wants Israel and the Palestinian Authority to place greater emphasis on dialogue and peace. The pope also mentioned Ukraine, urging that we should tirelessly say no to war and violence.

(Vatican News Network)“I have been following with concern the increasing violence and conflicts in Palestine and Israel over the past few months.” Pope Francis said this after reciting the Angelus on Sunday, November 27. He referred to “two despicable attacks” in Jerusalem on November 23, which “injured many people and killed an Israeli boy”. On the same day, 23 November, “a Palestinian boy died” during armed clashes in Nablus.

“Violence kills the future, interrupts the lives of many more young people and makes hopes for peace fragile,” the Pope said. He invited the faithful to pray “for the young people who have passed away and for their families, especially for their mothers”. Pope calls on Israelis and Palestinians to live in harmony. “I hope that Israel and the Palestinian Authority will place greater emphasis on seeking dialogue and building mutual trust. Without trust, there will never be a peaceful solution in the Holy Land.”

Also, the pope did not forget to mention Ukraine and the conflict, which has been ravaging it for more than nine months. “We will tirelessly say ‘no’ to war and violence and ‘yes’ to dialogue and peace; especially for the devastated people of Ukraine,” he said.

The Pope also mentioned the anniversary of the Great Famine in Ukraine on November 26. The famine caused by the Soviet regime in 1932-1933 killed millions of people.

