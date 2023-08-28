Pope Francis Warns Against Technocratic Attitude and Dehumanization in Society

Create a news article using this content

Pope Francis met with members of an international network of Catholic lawmakers and called on them to be wary of the technocratic attitude that dehumanizes our society.

(Vatican News Network) As the International Network of Catholic Legislators hosts its 14th annual meeting near Rome, Pope Francis met with participants in the Vatican on August 26, urging them to be wary of technological supremacy leading to ” Tendency to dehumanize”. This disproportionately hits the poorest and weakest in society.

The International Network of Catholic Legislators aims to provide a new generation of Christian leaders for public office with relevant formation in the teaching of the Church and the opportunity to build a global network, regardless of political affiliation. The theme of this year’s meeting is related to the trend of technological supremacy and dehumanization. From this, the Pope pointed out the most worrying aspect of “technological supremacy” in today’s generation, namely: the implicit seduction of human intelligence, so that people, especially young people, abuse their freedom.

“We see this whenever men and women are encouraged to control material or economic ‘goods’, the natural resources of our common home, or even to manipulate each other, instead of guarding them responsibly,” said the Pope. It is a kind of “materialization”. Conversely, when people connect, they feel like they belong to a larger group. This is exactly what the International Network of Catholic Legislators is all about.

Many social media platforms also fly under the banner of “connecting”. However, the Pope pointed out that “in these media one can find many tendencies to dehumanize humanity due to the supremacy of technology, such as the dissemination of false information, the spread of hatred and division, and the reduction of human relations to the level of algorithms, not to mention falsehoods.” a sense of belonging. This is particularly serious among young people and can lead to isolation and loneliness “.

Only a real culture of encounter can stop the abuse of virtual encounters. A true culture of encounter inspires people to respect and listen to each other, even with those we most disagree with. In this regard, the International Network of Catholic Legislators has set a good example.

The network not only brings people together, “it enables them to work together to achieve common goals”. The Pope thus reflected on the nature of the Church: “The people of God are called to live out their communion and mission” in order to spread the Gospel. This counters the “tendency to dehumanize” our society by favoring technological supremacy.

The Pope concluded by urging the network to continue “working hard to prepare a new generation of Catholic leaders who are committed to promoting the Church’s social and ethical teaching in the public sphere”.

Link URL: www.vaticannews.cn

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

