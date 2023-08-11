Pope Francis Warns of the Risks of Artificial Intelligence: Preventing Harmful Violence and Discrimination

Pope Francis Issues Warning on the Risks of Artificial Intelligence

In his latest warning, Pope Francis has highlighted the potential risks that artificial intelligence (AI) could pose to human society. The Pope stressed the “destructive and paradoxical effects” of AI and called for greater accountability among those who develop or use it.

Speaking on Tuesday, Pope Francis emphasized the threat of algorithmic bias in emerging technologies and urged the public to remain vigilant. He stated, “The production and use of artificial intelligence devices should not breed the logic of violence and discrimination but should protect the most vulnerable and excluded groups.”

The Pope further explained the need for responsible development and utilization of AI to serve humanity, protect the environment, and ensure moral reflection extends into education and law. His remarks align with those of AI experts who advocate for the coordination of algorithms to support human rights and widely held values.

There are concerns among industry experts and policymakers that AI could potentially facilitate the spread of fraud, misinformation, cyberattacks, and even the creation of biological weapons.

This statement follows Pope Francis’s recent announcement that the theme of World Peace Day 2024 will focus on “Artificial Intelligence and Peace.” The Pope aims to draw public attention to the possible impact of AI and emphasizes the importance of protecting human dignity and considering the fate of the entire human family in technological advancements for the promotion of global justice and peace.

Ironically, Pope Francis himself has been a target of AI deepfakes. Earlier this year, a manipulated image of the Pope wearing a white down jacket with a crucifix went viral. This incident highlights the growing concerns surrounding the use of AI in creating misleading content.

Despite his limited knowledge about technology, Pope Francis has acknowledged the potential benefits of the internet, social networks, and text messages if used wisely. To further address the ethical and moral issues surrounding new technologies including AI, the Pope recently established the Institute of Technology, Ethics, and Culture (ITEC) in collaboration with the research institute of Santa Clara University.

This institute aims to guide the development and implementation of new technologies, with its first effort being the publication of a 140-page guidebook providing detailed guidance on ethical considerations related to AI.

The Pope’s warning serves as a reminder to the world that the responsible use of AI is crucial to avoid harmful consequences such as violence and discrimination. As AI continues to advance, addressing these risks remains vital to ensure a just and peaceful society.

(Article source: Financial Associated Press)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

