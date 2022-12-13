Pope Francis celebrates Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica, Vatican on the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe: amidst the din of war, faith, charity and divine grace teach us that this is the perfect time for salvation.

(Vatican News Network)In a time of war, misery and injustice, Pope Francis celebrated Mass on December 12 in the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe in St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican, noting that five hundred years ago “at a time when the inhabitants of the New World were in dire straits , the Lord sent the Virgin Mary to turn the shock of the meeting of two different worlds into a restoration of meaning and dignity”. The same is true today: God continues to send his Mother to “comfort the weak, to meet their needs and exclude no one”.

After receiving the Annunciation, the Virgin Mary “hastened to the mountains” to visit her cousin Elizabeth (cf. Luke 1:27-41); Resident Juan Diego (Juan Diego) met. Today the Virgin Mary also rushes to care for our wounded world: “She longs to be with us and wants us to make her our mother so that we can open our lives to her Son, Jesus, to receive his message and to learn to follow. Love as He does.” God guides human history moment by moment.

Our Lady of Guadalupe appeared to the world in the form of a mestizo girl who “came to accompany the people of the Americas on their difficult journey”; a journey marked by “poverty, exploitation, and socio-economic and cultural colonialism”. “This year we celebrate the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe at a difficult time for humanity,” said the Pope. “It is a difficult time, filled with the clamor of wars, growing injustice, famine, poverty and suffering. Dark, disturbing, devastated, full of destruction, but faith, love and divine grace teach us that this is also the perfect time for salvation.” Through the Virgin Mary, the Lord has given us His Holy Spirit. He calls us to live in brotherhood, free from selfishness, indifference and hostility; he invites us to “hurry up” to bear one another, “to meet those brothers and sisters who have been forgotten and discarded by our society”.

In addition, December 12 this year is also the date when the Americas will start the international nine-year preparation period for the 500th anniversary of the apparition of Our Lady of Guadalupe in 2031. The Holy Father therefore urges the members of the American Church to take part in this journey to renew the social and ecclesiastical structures of all peoples and communities.

“Please do this in the true spirit of Guadalupe. I am afraid that various ideological and cultural proposals will take advantage of the encounter between the people and their mother in an attempt to cloak and glamorize the Virgin. Please, we will not let it go.” Secular and ideological means taken out of context.”

The Pope concluded: “May Jesus Christ, whom all nations long for, grant us, through the intercession of Our Lady of Guadalupe, days of joy and peace. May the peace of the Lord rest in our hearts and in the hearts of all men and women of good will.” heart.”

