ROMA – Due to the intense cold of these days, Pope Francis will follow tonight’s Via Crucis from Casa Santa Marta, joining the prayers of those who will gather with the Diocese of Rome at the Colosseum. The press office of the Holy See made it known in the afternoon.

At 17, moreover, Jorge Mario Bergoglo will attend the liturgy in St. Peter’s which commemorates the Passion of the Lord.

Prayer for peace and brotherhood

The wars in the world and the prayer for peace and brotherhood will be at the center of the Via Crucis which will be held at the Colosseum this evening starting at 21.15. According to what he learnsAnsait should be refugees from various countries at war who carry the cross from one station to another: from the Ukraine to Syria, from Iraq to numerous African countries.

At the tenth station a young Ukrainian and a young Russian could pray together. “Voices of peace from the young people of Ukraine and Russia” is the title of the meditation in which the two boys are supposed to tell their experience.

In general, they are the victims of that “piecemeal third world war” of which Jorge Mario Bergoglio frequently speaks, who, in particular, at the beginning of this year experienced the refugee drama first-hand when he traveled to the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan, calling for an end to exploitation and armed conflict. In the re-enactment of the “via Dolorosa” walked by Jesus, one could also mention the suffering of Christians in some areas of the world, such as in the Middle East, or the tensions that are re-emerging in areas such as the Balkans.

The diplomatic case of last year

Last year the presence of two Russian and Ukrainian friends at the Pope’s Stations of the Cross sparked criticism from the Ukrainian president Volodymir Zelensky himself, as well as his ambassador to the Holy See Andrii Yurash and the head of the Greek Catholic Church Sviatoslav Shevchuk. The live broadcast of the Via Crucis at the Colosseum was not broadcast on Ukrainian channels, not even the ecclesial ones. The apostolic nuncio in Kyiv, Monsignor Visvaldas Kulbokas, had to work hard to explain that the choice should not be interpreted as a “political signal” or “advance of reconciliation”. And at the last minute the text of the meditation that accompanied that station was also changed, replaced by a “praying silence” presented as “more eloquent than words”. A diplomatic case. Which would have pushed the Holy See, this year, to great discretion regarding the texts of the meditations, which were not published in advance, and the list, still not officially known, of those who will wear the cross in the 14 stations.

Humanitarian aid to Ukraine

According to what he learnsAnsathe organizations that most support and help refugees in Italy would have been involved in the organization of the Pope’s Via Crucis, while for Ukraine the Greek-Catholic church of Santa Sofia in Rome, for a year the hub of aid, could make a contribution humanitarians from Italy, and from the Holy See through Cardinal Almoner Konrad Krajewski, to Kiev.

As for the Russian war in Ukraine, Francis, who over the months has maintained a line of “equivicality” that has attracted not a little criticism from Ukraine, prayed last Wednesday, at the general audience in St. Peter’s Square, for the “mothers of Ukrainian and Russian soldiers who fell in the war”, like “Our Lady before the Cross”.