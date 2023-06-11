Pope Francis will recite the Angelus in private. Surgeon Alfieri: «We asked him to postpone»

“For the Pope, the parameters are regular but minimum efforts are required and consequently he has been asked to postpone the celebration of the Angelus tomorrow”, declared – at the press point at the Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome – the surgeon Sergio Alfieri, head of the team that is treating the Pope. An indication soon picked up by the Holy See which – through the director of the Vatican press office Matteo Bruni – let it be known that tomorrow the Pope will recite the Angelus prayer “in private, evidently in his hospital room, whoever wants to join him spiritually in prayer he can do it by following the Angelus prayer» at noon. Alfieri also said that he had asked the Pope to spend part of his convalescence in the hospital: “a choice dictated by prudence”, he clarified, specifying that “everything is going well”.

