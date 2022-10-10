On the eve of the canonization of Zed the Blessed, Pope Francis received members of the extended Salesian family who attended the canonization in the hall of Paul VI. The Pope praised Blessed Zed as a friend of immigrants and the poor, a lifelong monk of the religious order, and an intercessor of vocations.

(Vatican News Network)On the morning of Saturday 8 October, on the eve of the canonization of Artemide Zatti, a lifelong Salesian, Pope Francis received members of the extended Salesian family in the Hall of Paul VI. The Pope’s speech revolved around the four qualities of the new saints: immigrants, friends of the poor, Salesian monks, and intercessors of vocations.

In his speech, the Pope began by pointing out that Zed maintained his faith in a context where many immigrants lost their faith. The Pope went on to stress Zed’s concern for the poor. The Pope said that after receiving the grace of healing through the intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Zed “dedicated his life to the sick, especially the poorest, the outcasts and the abandoned. He lived in total devotion to God and to the best of his ability in the service of the well-being of his neighbor”.

The Pope then said that Zed, as a faithful Salesian monk for life, attributed his vocation to the grace he had received for healing, which he believed to have been achieved by the protection of Our Lady, and promised to take care of the sick.Pope explains that the three verbs “believe, promise and heal” express the blessings and comforts of God that pervade Zed’s life

Finally, the Pope said that Blessed Zed is the intercessor of the vocation. Speaking of his personal experience, the Pope said that he had known Zed’s extraordinary holiness when he was the provincial president of the Jesuits, so he asked his intercession for his vocation as a lifelong Jesuit monk. Through the intercession of Zed, the vocation of the young Jesuit life-long vocation has increased significantly, “for his special testimony of consecrated life”.

