The tragedy of war, especially in tormented Ukraine, and the fires in the Gaza refugee camps were again mentioned when Pope Pope led the Angelus in Asti Cathedral on November 20. victim.

(Vatican News Network)Pope Francis led the believers to recite the Angelus after celebrating Mass in the Cathedral of Asti in northern Italy on November 20, the Feast of Christ the King. In his speech before the chanting, he invited everyone to be a creator of friendship. The Pope also made special mention of young people, who attended Mass that day from different parts of the diocese of Asti. From 2021, diocesan World Youth Days will be held on the Day of Christ the King.

The pope also prayed for victims of the fires in the tormented Ukraine and Gaza Strip refugee camps. He said that we are in a time of lack of peace. “We think about the many war-torn places in the world, especially the tortured Ukraine. Let us get busy and continue to pray for peace.”

“Let us also pray for the families of the victims of the serious fire that broke out a few days ago in a refugee camp in the Gaza Strip of Palestine, where many children also lost their lives. May the Lord receive those who lost their lives to heaven,” the Pope continued. Comfort for those who have been tested by years of conflict”.

Afterwards, the Pope paid special greetings to the young people present. Regarding the theme of the World Youth Day, “Mary rose up and set off with haste” (cf. Lk 1:39), he explained that the Virgin did this when she was young, “She told us that the secret of staying young lies in these two verbs, to get up and hasten to”. Get up and hasten, the Pope repeated. “Don’t stand still and think only of yourself, don’t waste your life chasing comfort or the latest fashion, but move forward, step out of your fears, and reach out to those in need”. Today, the Pope said, we need young people who can change the world and “realize the dream of peace”.

The Pope thanked the Diocese of Asti, the authorities, the community and everyone in the administrative region of Piedmont for the hospitality extended to him.

