On the morning of January 16, Pope Francis received members of the Italian Association of Radiological Technologists and the National Federation of Medical Technology, Rehabilitation and Prevention Professionals, calling on all countries to ensure universal access to medical care.

(Vatican News Network)Health is not a luxury, it belongs to everyone.” Therefore, “every country should work on strategies and resources to guarantee everyone’s access to medical care and the basic right to health.” This is what Pope Francis emphasized when he received about 150 members of the Italian Association of Radiological Technologists and the National Federation of Medical Technology, Rehabilitation and Prevention Professionals in the Vatican on January 16. “A world that abandons the sick and does not help those who cannot afford health care is an indifferent world without a future,” said the Pope.

Thanks to the work and dedication of the professionals of the Italian National Federation, the Pope said: “The power of love inspires a sense of responsibility that enables you to serve others with your work, even at the risk of your own health. I Join you in thanking all the other healthcare workers.”

The Pope said that the pandemic provides us with an opportunity to reflect on the experience of the disease, and the upcoming World Day of the Sick on February 11 is also an excellent opportunity for reflection. This reflection, the Pope stressed, is “very timely and necessary today, because a culture of efficiency and discarding often prompts us to deny” disease. We “leave no room for vulnerability, it’s too bad”.

The opposite of the “discard culture” is the “caring culture,” typified by the Good Samaritan. The parable of the Gospel points to a clear code of conduct: “It shows us what steps can be taken to achieve the goal of rebuilding community, namely: men and women who see the fragility of others as their own, and do not allow a society that excludes To grow day by day, but to be a neighbor, to lift up the fallen and to restore him to health, for well-being should go to everyone”.

The pope continued: “Patients are people who ask to be treated and to feel cared for, so it is important to deal with them with human touch and compassion. It is important to treat patients with a high level of professionalism, but it is important to treat them with humanity and compassion.” Compassion is also important.”

Then, the Pope turned to all the medical staff present: “You also need the care of others. The right to health of everyone can be recognized by recognizing your services, ensuring proper working conditions, and sufficient numbers of nursing staff.”

Finally, the Pope urged you to “always consider ethical values ​​as an integral reference to your profession”.

