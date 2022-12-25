Pope Francis appeared on St. Peter’s Square for the urbi et orbi Christmas message. Like yesterday evening, during the vigil mass, the pontiff returned to the theme of war. “May our gaze fill with the faces of the Ukrainian brothers and sisters who are living this Christmas in the dark, in the cold or far from their homes, due to the destruction caused by ten months of war. May the Lord make us ready for concrete gestures of solidarity to help those who are suffering, and enlighten the minds of those who have the power to silence the weapons and put an immediate end to this senseless war! Unfortunately, we prefer to listen to other reasons, dictated by the logic of the world. But the voice of the Child, who listens to it?”

But there is not only war in Ukraine, the pontiff added, because “our time is experiencing a serious lack of peace also in other regions, in other theaters of this third world war”. Francis also turned his gaze to the Middle East, asking for the resumption of dialogue between Israelis and Palestinians and reconciliation for Iran.

On a day that for many homes in the West is marked by abundance and laid tables, the Pope has asked not to use food as a weapon of war. “We think of people who suffer from hunger, especially children, while every day large quantities of food are wasted and resources are spent on weapons. The war in Ukraine has further aggravated the situation, leaving entire populations at risk of famine, especially in Afghanistan and in the countries of the Horn of Africa. Every war, we know, causes hunger and exploits food itself as a weapon, preventing its distribution to already suffering populations. On this day, learning from the Prince of Peace, let us all commit ourselves, those who have political responsibilities, so that food is only an instrument of peace.While we savor the joy of being reunited with our loved ones, let us think of the families who are most wounded by life, and of those who, in this time of economic crisis, are struggling because of unemployment and lack the necessities of life”.