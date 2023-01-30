Two days before his trip to the Democratic Republic of the Congo and South Sudan, the Pope invited the faithful to pray fervently for the smooth progress of the long-awaited visit. The pope will go to both countries “as a pilgrim of peace and reconciliation”.

(Vatican News Network)At noon on Sunday, January 29, Pope Francis led the believers gathered in St. Peter’s Square to recite the Angelus at the study window of the Apostolic Building in the Vatican, and invited everyone to pray for him from January 31 to February 5 Pray fervently to God for the 40th international pastoral mission that began on

“The Democratic Republic of the Congo is plagued by armed conflict and exploitation, especially in the east of the country; while South Sudan is torn apart by years of war, the ongoing violence that forces many to be displaced and live in dire hardship,” Pope Francis said. The incident, I don’t know when it will end.”

The Pope also explained to the faithful that this visit has a ecumenical character, because the Anglican Archbishop of Canterbury and leaders of the Church of Scotland will travel to South Sudan with the Pope. “As brothers, we will embark on a peaceful ecumenical pilgrimage,” the pope said.

