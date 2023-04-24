Pope invites prayers for his trip to Hungary – Vatican News Vatican

After reciting the Joy Sutra, the Pope specifically mentioned his pastoral visit to Budapest, Hungary from April 28 to 30. He also mentioned the conflict in Ukraine.

(Vatican News Network)After leading the believers to recite the Joy Sutra on April 23, Pope Francis mentioned his pastoral visit to Hungary from April 28 to 30. Next Friday, he said, “I will go to Budapest, Hungary for a three-day visit to complement my trip to attend the International Eucharistic Congress in 2021.” “It will also be a journey in central Europe, where the cold winds of war continue to blow and the movement of many people puts urgent humanitarian issues on the agenda,” the pope continued.

The pope greeted his Hungarian brothers and sisters whom he “looks forward to visiting”. “I know that you have prepared for my arrival and for that I thank you from the bottom of my heart. I invite everyone to accompany me in prayer,” he said. The pope then called on the faithful not to forget our brothers and sisters in Ukraine, “who are still tormented by the war”.

