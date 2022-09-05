Home World Pope issues new charter of Order of Malta – Vatican News
World

Pope issues new charter of Order of Malta – Vatican News

by admin
Pope issues new charter of Order of Malta – Vatican News

Pope Francis promulgated the new charter of the Knights of Malta on September 3 and appointed an interim council, effective immediately. The Pope also announced that a special assembly of the Knights of Malta will be held on January 25, 2023.

(Vatican News Network)Pope Francis issued a decree on September 3 announcing that the new Charter of the Knights of Malta and the related Code will come into force with immediate effect. The decree provides for the removal of high-level positions, the dissolution of the existing government council, and the establishment of an interim council; the decree also announces the convening of a special assembly of the Knights of Malta on January 25, 2023, the Day of the Naturalization of St. Paul the Apostle.

In the decree, Pope Francis stressed that the Order “has always enjoyed the special protection of the Apostolic See”, noting how, over the centuries, popes have “acted to affirm the Order’s identity; to keep its work in operation to help overcome crises; As well as guaranteeing the existence and development of the Order, including its sovereign rights in the international sphere.” The decree also states that, as a religious order, it “depends in various forms on the Holy See”.

In the decree, the Pope also explained how he has accompanied the Knights on their journey “with fatherly care and care” over the years, appreciating their work around the world. The Pope noted that he had entrusted “important reforms” to his special representative, Card Silvano Maria Tomasi, who will oversee the revision of the charter and code of the Order of Malta.

See also  Artificial insemination: 25-year-old woman buys the kit online for 30 euros, gets pregnant and gives birth to a beautiful baby named Lorenzo

Finally, the Pope affirmed that he had granted his special representative “all the rights of the past” “until the conclusion of the Extraordinary General Assembly of the Order of Malta”.

Link website: www.vaticannews.cn

You may also like

“Circle of Friends” continues to expand the level...

Buenos Aires, the young girlfriend of the man...

Israel investigation: “There is a high possibility” that...

Gustavo Arnal, dead director of Bed Bath &...

Chile’s new constitution fails referendum – Xinhua English.news.cn

Australia, via the mural of discord: too much...

New Conservative Party leader Truss to become prime...

Dear energy, liquidity alarm: a European solution is...

The main visual of the 33rd Huading Awards...

France, Pogba admits: “I paid a sorcerer, but...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy