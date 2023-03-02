Home World Pope issues new order on Holy See real estate – Vatican News Vatican
World

Pope issues new order on Holy See real estate – Vatican News Vatican

by admin
Pope issues new order on Holy See real estate – Vatican News Vatican

In response to the current severe economic situation, the Pope ordered the abolition of regulations that allow free or preferential use of real estate in the name of the Holy See Ministries and institutions related to the Holy See.

(Vatican News Network)After Pope Francis met Caballero, Director of the Vatican Economic Secretariat on February 13, he ordered the abolition of all regulations that allow free or preferential use of real estate under the name of the Holy See Ministries and related institutions of the Holy See. This new order also applies to the inns (Domus) associated with the Holy See.

The Pope wrote that the decision was taken “in order to respond to the imperative and increasing tasks of serving the universal Church and those in need in the current exceptionally difficult economic situation”. Therefore, “everyone has to make special sacrifices in order to preserve more resources for the mission of the Holy See and to increase income from real estate management”.

The new order concerns cardinals, prefects, presidents, secretaries, under-secretaries, directors and persons of similar rank, including the magistrates of the Holy See Roman Court.

Therefore, the institutions that hold these real properties must generally implement a price list according to the standards of users who do not have any functions in the Holy See and Vatican City State. The inns related to the Holy See must also charge according to the normal price set by its administrative agency.

The Order has no effect on incentives granted prior to its effective date, so contracts previously entered into will remain in force until their natural expiry date. But those contracts can only be extended or renewed in compliance with this new order, unless law or contract requires renewal. Any exceptions to this new law will have to be authorized directly by the pope.

See also  Sunak will go to Cop27 climate conference: British premier's reverse

Link URL: www.vaticannews.cn

You may also like

ARVAL ITALIA / Together with Shell Recharge for...

no message, not even video – breaking latest...

Fino Oyonarte, critic of Arrecife in Mondo Sonoro...

Japanese people rally against defense budget increase

Santander Music announces its first confirmations

Protests over train crash in Greece

The dog that attacked the girl in Banja...

Ukraine, call me Putin-like but I believe that...

Policlinico Palermo, for the first time an arm...

Putin, in Bryansk terrorist attack, fire on children....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy