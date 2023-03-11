The Pope recently received the participants of the joint working group of the Holy See and Palestine. He said Jerusalem has universal value.

(Vatican News Network)Pope Francis received participants of a joint working group symposium in the Vatican on March 9. The joint working group is made up of representatives of the Vatican’s Congregation for Interreligious Dialogue and the Palestinian Council for Interreligious Dialogue.

The Pope mentioned many things about Jesus’ life and mission in Jerusalem. He said the city of Jerusalem – whose name includes the word “peace” – was a place of “universal value”. To this end, the Pope emphasized the significance of Jesus’ lamentation over Jerusalem recorded in the Gospels. The Gospel says, “When Jesus was approaching, he saw the capital, and wept over her, saying: ‘I wish that on this day, you also know about your peace’ (Luke XIX 41-42)”.

“The cry of Jesus deserves to be contemplated in silence,” said the Pope. Brothers and sisters, how many men and women, Jews, Christians, Muslims, have wept for Jerusalem and weep for her today! Sometimes we think of the Holy City It will also make us cry because, like a mother, she cannot be at peace because of the pain of her children.”

The suffering of Jesus, the Pope said, “reminds us of the meaning of mercy: God’s mercy for Jerusalem must become our mercy, stronger than any ideology, stronger than any alliance”. Finally, the Pope said, “the greater thing should always be the love for the Holy City, like a mother, worthy of the respect and respect of all”.

