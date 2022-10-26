Representatives of major religions attended the “Cry for Peace” gathering held by St. Echid at the Colosseum, prayed for peace with Pope Francis, and signed a peace proposal. A young Nigerian refugee woman shares her testimony.

(Vatican News Network)As the autumn sun shines on the magnificent Colosseum, Pope Francis prayed with Christian and religious leaders in the ancient ruins on the afternoon of October 25. The Pope said: “We are united in asking God for the grace of peace. . Under the protection of the Holy Spirit.”

On October 27, 1986, for the first time, Saint John Paul II invited the leaders of the world‘s major religions to gather in Assisi to pray for peace. For the next 36 years, the St. Echid’s group held an annual interfaith prayer meeting. This year’s event takes place at the emblematic Colosseum in the heart of Rome, commemorating the martyrdom of the early Christians, with the theme “Cry for Peace”.

Pope Francis came by car that afternoon and arrived at the Colosseum under the welcome of people. The Pope, in a wheelchair, came in to the sound of music and cheers; this was the first time Pope Francis entered the historic area of ​​the Colosseum. The first person to greet him was Auschwitz survivor Edith Bruck, and Riccardo Di Segni, the Roman Rabbi, also had a cordial conversation with the Pope.

In the historic area of ​​the Colosseum, sitting on the stage with the Pope were Anglican priests, patriarchs of the Eastern Church and others. Several bishops, cardinals and priests were seated in the audience. Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri and Italian Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano also attended the event.

In his speech, Marco Impagliazzo, president of the San Echido group, said that “the cries and cries of peace” come from a world that has suffered from war, in addition to Ukraine, Syria, the Caucasus, Afghanistan, Yemen, Libya , Ethiopia, and other places known and unfamiliar are enduring the ordeal of war. “How many cries, how many cries! Who listens to these voices? Who listens to the voices of those who are no longer alive? Noise and indifference are ways to silence the living and the dead.”

Several speakers shared their thirst for hope. The testimony of a young Nigerian woman, Esther, is particularly touching: when she was 23 years old, she fell into hell on earth in Libya. Later, through the humanitarian relief channel organized by the St. Echid, the Italian Bishops’ Conference and the Valdo Church, To see the sun again.

Estelle said: “I can’t describe to you how happy I was when they called me in Libya and told me I could go! It was like the gates of hell opened and I finally saw a ray of light. Angels came and opened the door of the cage. For me and those who were on the same flight as me, that was salvation. I set out on the journey with my papers and visas, and I was greeted with flowers and smiles. It’s the resurrection. . . . Today I live freely in this wonderful country, . . . I aspire to contribute to the life of this country.”

At the end of the gathering, participants in the audience held up signs of “Peace” in various languages. Pope Francis and other religious leaders signed the Rome Initiative on Peace.

