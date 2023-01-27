The Pope receives women attending an international seminar at the Pontifical University of Urbano. The theme of this symposium is “Women Constructing a Culture of Interreligious Encounter”.

(Vatican News Network)Pope Francis received women attending an international seminar in the Vatican on January 26. He was delighted with the move, categorizing it as an “extraordinary event”. Organized by the Congregation for Interreligious Intercourse and the World Federation of Catholic Women’s Organizations, the seminar took place at the Pontifical Urban University in Rome from January 25 to 27.

The Pope congratulated the opening of this international conference. He said, “This is an extraordinary event as followers of 12 of the world‘s religions come together to discuss important issues of encounter and dialogue to advance peace and understanding in our wounded world. Thanks to your conference dedicated to listening to women experience and vision, so it means more.”

The Pope referred to the final declaration of the Seventh Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions held last September in Nur-Sultan, the capital of Kazakhstan. The declaration states that women “bring care and life to the world” and that they are the path to peace.

The Pope stressed that the Church strives to cooperate between believers of different religious traditions. This is extremely important, because each person can “enrich the world with a spirit of acceptance, care and love”. “There is less and less action and openness to encounter. The practice of encounter is an important gift that you can give to your respective families, groups, and society at large,” he said.

Finally, the Pope thanked women for their efforts to advance the dignity of women, especially girls, and encouraged the sharing of knowledge and practical experiences. “All of this gives you the strength and creativity to help you reach so many people in your unique circumstances.”

