On the 30th, Bruni, director of the Holy See Press Office, published a new report on the Pope’s health: “The Pope spent the whole afternoon resting, praying and working.”

(Vatican News Network)Pope Francis spent the afternoon resting, praying and doing some work at Jemeli Hospital. Bruni, director of the Holy See Press Office, said so in a report on the Pope’s health to reporters on the evening of the 30th. The Pope was admitted to the hospital on the afternoon of March 29 with a respiratory infection.

In his report, Bruni quoted the medical team at the Gemelie Hospital who treated the Pope as saying, “During the scheduled clinical examination of the Pope, he was diagnosed with bronchitis, treated with antibiotics, and achieved the expected results. As a result, the health of the Pope has improved significantly”. Experts believe that “according to the foreseeable recovery process, the Pope may be discharged from the hospital in the next few days”.

The Holy See spokesman Bruni said in a report on the Pope’s health on the morning of the 30th that the Pope had a good rest last night and his clinical condition was “gradually improving”. The Pope read several newspapers after breakfast and resumed work, the report said. Before lunch, he went to the chapel in the private ward, where he prayed and received Holy Communion.

