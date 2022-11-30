A few days ago, the International Forum of the Catholic Education Association held its eighth conference and elected a new person in charge. “The spirit of fellowship needs to take root in the Church, and for this, like a people on a journey, they need to move in the same direction,” the Pope wrote.

(Vatican News Network)The International Forum of the Catholic Church Conference held its eighth conference in Rome a few days ago. On this occasion, Pope Francis wrote to the Forum stating that “the spirit of fellowship needs to take root in the Church”. After leading the believers to recite the Angelus on Sunday, November 27, the Pope also paid special greetings to this institution that brings together and coordinates associations of Catholic Churches from all over the world. In his letter the Pope refers to the journey started more than 30 years ago by Cardinal Pironio, who felt the need to create a forum in which the Catholic Church could contribute to the challenges of the new evangelization, each local and It is rich in the characteristics of various cultures. “Despite the difficulties of the time, many of you followed this instinct firmly and threw yourself into this work with your abilities and your willingness to proclaim the Gospel,” the Pope wrote.

Pope speaks of difficult times and hope. “Tough times can be challenging, but they can also turn into times of hope,” he said. Quoting Cardinal Pironio, the Pope reiterated the importance of marking in life, not a sign of emptiness or death, but a sign of light that conveys hope. “Hoping to overcome the difficulties, discord and suffering that arise in everyday life”.

The Pope also mentioned walking shoulder to shoulder and learning the art of dialogue. He said that it is necessary to learn to listen to each other and to learn the art of dialogue with others without barriers and prejudices, especially with those who are on the margins of society, and try to get close to them, which is the style of God.

In addition, the Pope urges the new leaders of the International Forum of the Catholic Conference to be people who listen. He said it starts with listening to men, women, elders, youth and children. He also invites them to “listen carefully to avoid answering questions that no one is asking, or saying things that no one is interested in”. The Pope recommends “listening” with ears open to the novel and with a Samaritan heart.

Finally, the Pope called on the participants of the International Forum of the Catholic Church to follow the example of the Virgin Mary, because “she listened, rose and served”. The Pope pledged to pray for them.

