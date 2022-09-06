Home World Pope Luciani – From slingshot shooter to Peter’s throne (2) – Vatican News
Pope Luciani – From slingshot shooter to Peter's throne (2)

Pope Luciani – From slingshot shooter to Peter's throne (2)

Pope John Paul I was beatified on September 4 this year. His choice to enter the monastery at a young age was inspired by a priest named Remiggio, which ignited this spark in his heart. His vocation was also blessed by his father, a socialist. Throughout these accounts are described unheard-of materials and important testimonies of this humble saint.

(Vatican News Network) Pope Albino Luciani was beatified on September 4. In our special program to commemorate him, we will not only talk about his short papal ministry and sudden death, but also about his life in his hometown, which is closely related to the love of the poor, the love of labor, and the care of young seminarians.

Through this 11-episode narrative, we’ll see his vocation begins with “slingshot shooting,” his closeness to the people as bishop, and his brief but meaningful time leading Peter’s ships. The personal recollections in these stories are unique and unheard of, and contribute greatly to understanding this important and beloved figure.

Episode 2: Childhood and the spark of priestly vocation

