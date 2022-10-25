What Sister Margarita is describing seems like it happened yesterday. What entered her eyes was the scene of just entering the Pope’s residence: the Pope, who had no life, was lying on his bed.

(Vatican News Network) was September 28, 1978, when Albino Luciani was 66 years old and had been in the papal ministry for only 34 days.

His election and initial public appearances sparked goodwill and enthusiasm around the world: because of his humility, the style of his conversations, and the depth of what he said.

After several busy months, namely the death of Pope Montigny, his funeral, the preparation of the synod for the election of the pope, the election of a new pope, and his first steps, many in the Holy See that summer Having to postpone their vacation, at the end of September they were finally able to take a few days off from Rome. No one can imagine what will happen.

Episode 9: The last day of Pope Luciani’s life

