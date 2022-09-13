Pope John Paul I was beatified at the Vatican on September 4. On the 11th of the same month, a Gratitude Mass was held for his canonization in Canale d’A Gordo, Italy, the hometown of the newly beatified.

(Vatican News Network)After Albino Luciani was canonized by Pope Francis on September 4 in St. Peter’s Square, Venice’s Patriarch, Francesco Moraglia Blessed hometown, Canale da Gordo, Italy, celebrated Mass for the canonization of Pope Luciani. At Mass, the patriarch mentioned three aspects of John Paul I: the choice of humility as the motto of his ministry, the three supernatural virtues of faith, hope and love that led his Peter ministry, and the faith rooted in the people of Veneto. Faith in a culture of work and giving.

Patriarch Moralia said, “Today we come to Canale da Gordo, where everything begins. Yes, because from here begins the sanctification of Albino Luciani, He is the humble and great son of the land.” During his short tenure as Pope, Luciani taught the three super virtues of humility and faith, hope, and love in four catechism lectures at public audiences on Wednesday. “These teachings are still relevant and worth rediscovering. They lead us in a simple and concrete way to the foundations of the Christian life.”

Regarding humility, the Patriarch of Venice emphasized the meaning of humility cultivated by Luciani. “Humility is not holding back for lack of courage; in fact, courage is also a Christian virtue. So humility is not showing off, not being conspicuous, not boasting, but also knowing one’s own limitations, accepting laborious tasks, and so on. Humility is trust in the Lord.”

Patriarch Moralia referred to Pope Luciani’s example of leading by example. In his reflection, the patriarch said that the three virtues of faith, hope and love are rooted in the life of Pope Luciani. Although Luciani’s papal term was short, the three super virtues were the teaching force of the bishop of Rome and the representative of Christ on earth.

