Pope John Paul I will be canonized on September 4. The newly blessed niece recalled her personal story with Pope Luciani in her testimony.

(Vatican News Network)Pope John Paul I will be canonized at the Vatican on Sunday, September 4. Recalling some of her personal memories with Pope John Paul I, Amalia Luciani, the niece of Pope Luciani, said, “For the niece, he was a special My uncle, the kind of uncle everyone wants to have.” Amalia, daughter of Pope Luciani’s brother, added, “When he returned to his home in Canale da Gordo, he never blamed anyone, at most a serious, worried look, but Then his smile always comes.”

Amalia said the last time she saw her uncle was in the summer of 1978, before he went to elect a pope. He gave Amalia a ride from Canale da Gordo to Belluno, where she worked and lived. On the way, the then Patriarch of Venice asked if she could go and bless her home. But because of time, Amalia replied that it would be better next time. The future Pope replied, almost prophetically, “There may not be a next time.” Amaliya went on to say, “He asked me if I had a cross in my house, and he replied in the affirmative, adding, then, take it as if he had come to bless him.”

