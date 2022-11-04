Addressing Bahrain’s civil authorities, civil society and the diplomatic corps at the Sakir Palace, Pope Francis discussed several of his ideas along the lines of the country’s symbol, the “tree of life”.

(Vatican News Network) After Pope Francis arrived in the Kingdom of Bahrain on the afternoon of November 3, he first came to Sakir Palace to meet King Hamad bin Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa, and then met with King Hamad bin Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa. The courtyard of the Royal Palace meets with civil authorities, civil society and the diplomatic corps. This is the first official event of his trip.

The Pope delivered the first speech of the trip during the meeting. He begins by mentioning that Bahrain is a desert land surrounded by ocean, where majestic skyscrapers stand side by side with traditional oriental markets, where those distant realities meet each other: ancient and modern meet, history and progress merge; most importantly, from People from different regions make up a veritable mosaic of life.

The Pope said that he thought of the image of the “Tree of Life”, the symbol of the Kingdom of Bahrain, and would like to share some of his thoughts from this perspective. First of all, in this desert area with very little rain, this “tree of life” has survived for generations. According to many, the secret lies in the roots of the trees, which reach tens of meters underground to draw stored water.

The foundation is therefore a vital factor in the survival of the “Tree of Life”: the Kingdom of Bahrain is committed to rediscovering and cherishing the treasures of its past. Its past speaks of an extremely ancient land to which people flocked thousands of years ago, attracted by its beauty, especially the abundance of freshwater springs, which gave it its reputation as a paradise.

“This is the water of life, from which Bahrain’s roots still draw today, its greatest riches dazzling in its ethnic and cultural diversity, peaceful coexistence and traditional hospitality of its people. This is not assimilation, but inclusiveness Diversity reflects the wealth of true development in each country. In this island nation, we appreciate a multi-ethnic and multi-religious society that can overcome the danger of isolation.”

At 4:36 p.m. local time, the Pope’s plane landed at Sakir Air Base in Bahrain.

The Pope also mentioned that contrary to this spirit of hospitality and brotherhood, there are some worrying phenomena in the world, such as apathy, mutual suspicion, growing competition, opposing each other, and populism, extremism and extremism that endanger the safety of all. imperialism.

“On the contrary, we must miss the tree of life. In the arid desert where human beings coexist, we must share the water of brotherly love: do not let the opportunities for different civilizations, religions and cultures to meet each other evaporate, and the roots of mankind must not wither! We must Work together, work for common unity, work for hope!”

Then, the Pope said that he came to the land of the tree of life as a sower of peace, met with people, and participated in the “Bahrain Dialogue Forum” where the East and the West coexist in harmony for human beings. These days, the Pope said, will mark a precious phase in the process of friendship that the leaders of Islam have worked hard to strengthen, a journey of brotherhood that promotes peace on earth under the watchful eye of God.

“In this regard, I express my appreciation for the international conferences and encounters that the kingdom has organized and facilitated. These conferences are particularly focused on the themes of mutual respect, tolerance and religious freedom. These are essential elements recognized by the country’s constitution, such as” There shall be no discrimination on the basis of sex, origin, language, religion or belief” (Article 18); “Freedom of conscience is absolute”, and “The State shall protect the inviolability of religious homage” (Article 22).”

Returning to the theme of the tree of life, the Pope pointed out that in this country, it is the contributions of so many people from different nationalities that have enabled the remarkable development of productive forces. “This is thanks to immigration, and the Kingdom of Bahrain has one of the highest rates of immigration in the world: about half of the inhabitants are foreigners, who have made an outstanding contribution to the development of the country”.

The Pope also spoke about environmental issues and the vocation of every person in the world, even if life were better. War, however, brings death and destruction and dashes hope. “We should reject the logic of weapons and reverse course, turning huge military spending into investments in eradicating hunger, improving health care, and education.”

Finally, the Pope concluded his speech with a beautiful passage from the Declaration of the Kingdom of Bahrain: “We pledge to work for a world in which people of sincere faith are united and reject everything that divides us , but near everything that unites us.” The Pope said, with the blessing of the Most High, it will be so!

