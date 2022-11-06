The last public event of Pope Francis’ visit to Bahrain was to meet with local bishops, priests, seminarians, consecrated persons and pastoral workers in the capital, Manama. The Pope stressed to them that the Holy Spirit is a source of joy, unity and prophetic nature, and urged them to live out the grace of the Holy Spirit. In this prayer meeting, the Pope led the chanting of the Angelus, and prayed for lasting peace in Ethiopia and for the suffering of Ukraine.

(Vatican News Network)The Catholic community in Bahrain exudes a universal air, as the faithful there come from different parts of the world and profess one Christian faith. This is what the Catholic community looked like when Pope Francis met in Manama, the capital of Bahrain, on the morning of November 6. The Pope prayed in unison with local bishops, priests, seminarians and pastoral workers in the Sacred Heart Church, leading them to recite the Angelus.

Faced with immigrant faithful from all over the world, the Pope said: “Seeing the many Lebanese faithful present, I pledge to pray and care for that beloved country and all the people who are suffering in the Middle East.” The Pope is also concerned about the recent signing of the , a peace agreement on the situation in Ethiopia, saying: “I encourage all people to support this effort for a lasting peace, so that with the help of God the path of dialogue can continue and the people can return to life in peace and dignity as soon as possible.” , the Pope also invited everyone to “pray for the tormented Ukraine” for the war there to end soon.

In the prayer meeting that day, the people first listened to a passage of the Gospel concerning living water (cf. Jn 7:37-39). Linking the living waters of the scriptures to the natural landscape of Bahrain, the Pope said: “There are indeed many deserts in this land, but there are also freshwater springs that flow quietly under the ground, irrigating the deserts.”

This is at the same time a beautiful picture of the Christian life: because of fragility, fear, challenges and all kinds of calamities, human beings appear dry on the surface, “but in the depths of the soul, in the depths of the heart, the sweet spring of the Holy Spirit is peaceful and quiet. Flows, irrigates our deserts, reinvigorates everything that might otherwise dry up, washes away our filth, quenches our thirst for happiness”.

The Pope then elaborated on the three gifts of the Holy Spirit: joy, unity and propheticness. We should receive and live out these graces. “The Holy Spirit is above all a source of joy”. The Lord desires sweet springs to flow in the desert of our fragile humanity. “In fact, the Holy Spirit does not leave us alone, He is the Comforter. He comforts us with His presence, accompanies us with love, supports us in struggles and difficulties, encourages us to dream better, desire to open our hearts to the surprises and beauty of life.”

Christian joy is contagious. To this end, the Pope urges everyone to “let the joy of the Gospel flow also in lively pastoral action, especially in pastoral action for youth, family and vocations in priestly and monastic life”. “The joy of a Christian cannot be left to oneself. When we let this joy flow, it multiplies.”

Referring to the Holy Spirit as the source of unity, the Pope pointed out that “those who receive this grace also receive the love of the Father and become his children”. The children of God must not act according to the flesh, that is, not selfish, divided, quarrelsome, slanderous, and tongue-in-cheek. “Diversities in the world, as well as racial, cultural and liturgical differences, cannot harm the unity of the Holy Spirit”. On the contrary, the fire of the Holy Spirit burns down worldly desires and ignites the life of our love, which is the love of Jesus for us, so that we too can love one another. “Therefore, the Holy Spirit of the Risen Lord descended upon the disciples as a source of unity, a source of fraternity against selfishness.”

Unity is also the backbone of fraternity. “In order to be convincing in our conversations with others, we must live in fraternity with one another,” the Pope said. “The same is true in our multi-religious, multi-cultural society: always promote dialogue and live in harmony with brothers and sisters of other faiths and religions”.

Furthermore, the Holy Spirit is also a source of propheticness. As we all know, there are numerous prophets in the history of salvation. “God called them, ordained them, sent them among the crowds, and spoke in his name”. “We also have this prophetic vocation: all baptized have received the Holy Spirit and all have the grace of the prophet,” the Pope stressed. “Therefore, we cannot pretend not to see evil deeds and ‘live comfortably’ so as not to get our hands dirty. … Sooner or later, Christians must get their hands dirty in order to live the Christian life well and bear witness.”

The Pope explained: “Prophecy allows us to practice in our everyday situations the beatitudes of the Gospel, which is to build the kingdom of God with determination and meekness. In the kingdom of God, love, justice, peace and all forms of Selfishness, violence and depravity go hand in hand.”

The Pope concluded by expressing his gratitude, saying: “I bless all of you with gratitude, especially those who have worked hard for this. Since these are my last words in public, please allow me to express my gratitude to all of you. His Majesty the King and the national authorities, including the Minister of Justice, who is here, thank them for their thoughtful hospitality.”

