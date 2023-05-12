Pope meets Coptic Patriarch: May our friendship never end – Vatican News

Pope Francis held talks with the visiting Coptic Orthodox Patriarch Tawadros II and his accompanying delegation at the Vatican on May 11. The Pope recalled the historical relationship between Coptic believers and Catholic believers, and prayed that all Christian church groups will continue to increase friendship and eventually move towards unity.

(Vatican News Network) On May 11, Pope Francis held talks with the visiting Coptic Orthodox Patriarch Tawadros II and his accompanying delegation in the Apostolic Building of the Vatican. The delegation’s visit commemorates the 50th anniversary of the historic first meeting between Pope Paul VI and Coptic Orthodox leader Shenouda III, and Pope Francis’ meeting with the Tower in Rome on May 10, 2013. 10th anniversary of first meeting of Wadros II.

In his speech, the Pope pointed out that “in the journey of unity, it is important to always look forward”. He reminds us to always ask ourselves, “How far do we have to go?” It is also necessary to always remember, especially in times of depression, “to rejoice in the journey enthusiasm”.

The pope said the purpose of today’s commemoration was “grateful and entreaty”, noting that the meeting of their predecessors Paul VI and Xenuda III in Rome from 9 to 13 May 1973 “marked the A historic milestone in the relationship between the Pontifical Territory and the Seat of St. Marcus”.

This, the Pope explained, was the first meeting between the Coptic Orthodox Patriarch and the Bishop of Rome, “the unforgettable joint declaration signed on May 10, 1973, which marked the end of the 451 Ecumenical Council of Ghacedon The end of the Christological debate that had arisen. This joint manifesto later inspired similar agreements with different groups of the Orthodox Church “.

The historic meeting between Paul VI and Shenouda III led to the establishment of an international joint commission between the Catholic Church and the Coptic Orthodox Church, the result of which was the signing in 1979 of a document guiding the quest for unity between the Catholic and Coptic Orthodox Churches the rules. These principles are expressed in prophetic words: “Our vision of unity does not mean that one absorbs the other or that one subjugates the other. Different special charisms received there.”

The pope continued, “continuing to bear fruit in our Church’s journey towards full communion”. “We met for the first time on May 10, 2013, a few months after your inauguration, and a few weeks after my inauguration as Peter. At that time, you proposed to designate May 10th as the Day of Friendship between Coptic and Catholic faithful. Since then, we have celebrated this Day of Friendship every year.”

On this journey of friendship, the Pope continued, “we have also been accompanied by martyrs who have witnessed ‘no greater love than to lay down their lives for their friends’ (cf. Jn 15:13 )”. The Pope thanked Tawadros II for the precious gift of the relics of the Coptic martyrs who were martyred in Libya on February 15, 2015. Therefore, the Pope said, these martyrs of the Coptic Orthodox Church will be included in the ranks of the martyrs of Rome.

Finally, the Pope prays: may the prayers of the martyred saints of the Coptic Church, united in the intercession of the Mother of God, continue to make our Church grow in friendship, until we can celebrate together at the same altar and drink together The day of the cup, ‘for the world to believe! ‘” (Jn 17:21)

Link URL: www.vaticannews.cn