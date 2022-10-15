Members of the French-speaking Catholic community abroad have been in Rome these days for a pastoral day, during which they came to the Vatican to meet Pope Francis. The Pope encouraged them not to close themselves but to become active members of the local Church.

(Vatican News Network) On October 14, Pope Francis received members of the overseas French-speaking Catholic community who participated in the Pastoral Day in Rome, and encouraged them to be like the disciples who gathered in the dining room “with one heart” after Jesus’ ascension, “We too are called to come together to remain one”, to enrich each other in the diversity of charism, to watch brothers and sisters.

The French-speaking Catholic community abroad was in Rome recently to reflect on the Church’s process of fellowship. “You must be a community that does not close in on itself, not in a fruitless isolation, but as active members of the local Church, in solidarity with the Christians in your region,” the Pope said.

“Touching different faces, exchanging glances, sharing everyone’s life: this is the intimacy that Jesus calls us to live. Encounters change lives. This is important: encounters change lives. The gospel is full of these encounters with Jesus to be saved An encounter with recovery. An encounter requires openness, courage, and a willingness to accept challenges that others present to you.”

Speaking of Church meetings, the Pope stressed that it is a journey of spirituality and ecclesiastical discernment, which must be accomplished by “admiration, prayer” and listening to the Word, “not starting from our wishes, our thoughts or our plans. “.

“Walking together must presuppose listening: we must develop the spirit of listening in the Church. In this way, God will show us the way to go, free us from our habits and call us to walk like Abraham. On a new road. We need to listen to what God has to say to us and not be distracted.”

Without such listening, the Pope noted, “this period of grace is reduced” to a conference, a study, or “a kind of parliament”. “The Council of the Church is not a council, because the most important protagonist of the Council of the Church is the Holy Spirit,” the Pope said.

“Ecclesiastical councils are moments of grace, a process led by the Holy Spirit, who renews all things and frees us from worldly, closed, immutable pastoral plans and fears. He calls us to ask ourselves what God will say to us at this time, and his willingness to lead us in the direction.”

The Pope mentioned that, according to the Acts of the Apostles, on the day of Pentecost the disciples were filled with the Holy Spirit, no longer fearful and ready to carry out the mission entrusted to them. “The Holy Spirit, who lives in us, protects us from inner aging and gives us the courage to always bring the Gospel to all in new ways,” the Pope said.

“We Christians cannot be content with being illuminated and inspired by the Holy Spirit, and filled with His grace, without feeling the call to communicate this fire, to witness in our lives, with our encounter, listening and brotherly love” The beauty of God’.”

The Pope emphasized that under the guidance of the Holy Spirit, we need to “become a Church going out” and not be afraid to go to “outsiders” who are looking forward to the good news of the Gospel. Finally, the Pope entrusted those present to Mary, the Mother of the Church, with the conviction that their community and their encounter “will enrich the movement of the whole Church together”.

Link website: www.vaticannews.cn